Know the Electricity Price per Hour Every Day: Detailed Analysis of December 17 Rates and Tomorrow’s Pricing

The electricity price per hour for the next day can now be known with absolute precision every day. The price for December 17 is already known, and starting at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, the price of tomorrow’s electricity will be available via the OMIE website.

Today’s electricity price rate is as follows:

OMI

Hourly electricity prices for December 17:

0 to 1 – 92.96

1 to 2 – 81.62

2 to 3 – 70.64

3 to 4 – 70.64

4 to 5 – 69.45

5 to 6 – 68.15

6 to 7 – 69.47

7 to 8 – 70.18

…and so on

According to data from OMIE, the average price of electricity for Sunday, December 17, 2023, will be 76.28 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), which represents a decrease compared to the price of electricity in the regulated market on Saturday, December 16 (79.23 euros).

The lowest price of the day will occur between 12 and 1 p.m., with a cost of 43.71 euros/MWh, below that of Saturday at 54.10 euros. The highest price of the day will be registered from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a cost of 114.06 euros, above Saturday’s price of 105 euros.

In a broader range, the price of electricity today in Madrid, Barcelona, and the rest of Spanish cities (except Ceuta and Melilla), will not drop below 100 euros/MWh between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. It is recommended to avoid turning on appliances during the time slots in which the price of electricity in the regulated tariff is higher to avoid a high electricity bill.

The Red Eléctrica Española website publishes the hourly energy price curve for consumers covered by the PVPC. On December 16, 2023, the prices per kWh of electricity per hour were as follows:

00 – 0.104851

01 – 0.101372

02 – 0.099943

…and so on

For December 17, the hours when electricity will be cheaper, all below 60 euros/MWh, are listed from 11 to 17.

The PVPC light price tomorrow, and any day, is set by the daily electricity market, called the pool, in which energy generating companies provide offers for the next day, and the market demand is satisfied based on estimates at a market price.

Starting on the seventh calendar day of the following month, OMIE publishes the average monthly price of PVPC electricity, and currently, this information is available until October 2023. The average monthly prices for the year so far are also provided.

