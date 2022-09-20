Home Business Kweichow Moutai becomes the person to be executed: the target is 200,000_ Securities Times Network
Business

Kweichow Moutai becomes the person to be executed: the target is 200,000_ Securities Times Network

by admin
Kweichow Moutai becomes the person to be executed: the target is 200,000_ Securities Times Network
</p> <p> Kweichow Moutai becomes the person to be executed: the target is 200,000_ Securities Times Network<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > Highlights

Kweichow Moutai becomes the person to be executed: the target is 200,000

2022-09-19 13:50

Source: Sino-Singapore Jingwei

Sino-Singapore Jingwei

2022-09-19 13:50

China Execution Information Disclosure Network recently disclosed information showing that Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd. became the person subject to execution.

Screenshot of China Execution Information Disclosure Network

The enforcement information of the case number (2022) Gui 0105 Zhi 4100 shows that Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd. was filed on July 20, and the enforcement court is the Jiangnan District People’s Court of Nanning City, and the subject of enforcement is 200,000 yuan.

Sky Eye Check Screenshot

According to the Tianyancha APP, there are 3 historical records of Kweichow Moutai Liquor Co., Ltd., and the execution targets are 127,695.42 yuan, 1234 yuan and 109,100 yuan respectively, none of which exceeds the execution target.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4866984

    Kweichow Moutai becomes the person to be executed: the target is 200,000

    6770

    Highlights

    news

    1450

    2022-09-19

    See also  Renault throws in the towel in Russia, this is how in a few hours Zelensky and global boycott bogey have turned around Paris

    You may also like

    Ambienta: the platform company Namirial completes the acquisition...

    Spot gold trading strategy on September 20: long...

    Generali and Poste buy the Silk Courtyard for...

    The official rendering of vivo X Fold +...

    FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 20.09.2022

    Tokyo Stock Exchange + 0.40%, Hong Kong over...

    Ren Zeping, a well-known economist, talks about iPhone...

    Inflation Japan: core consumer price index above Bank...

    September MLF equivalent reduced volume sequel, LPR still...

    Mps and the share capital increase: on September...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy