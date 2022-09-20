Home > News > Highlights
Kweichow Moutai becomes the person to be executed: the target is 200,000
2022-09-19
China Execution Information Disclosure Network recently disclosed information showing that Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd. became the person subject to execution.
The enforcement information of the case number (2022) Gui 0105 Zhi 4100 shows that Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd. was filed on July 20, and the enforcement court is the Jiangnan District People’s Court of Nanning City, and the subject of enforcement is 200,000 yuan.
According to the Tianyancha APP, there are 3 historical records of Kweichow Moutai Liquor Co., Ltd., and the execution targets are 127,695.42 yuan, 1234 yuan and 109,100 yuan respectively, none of which exceeds the execution target.
