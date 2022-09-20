In the 2022 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition, Chongqing will display characteristic cultural and creative products.Photo courtesy of the Municipal Culture and Tourism Commission

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Wu Lishuang) On September 19, the 2022 China-ASEAN Expo Tourism Exhibition (hereinafter referred to as the “Tourism Exhibition”) co-sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region officially opened in Guilin, Guangxi. A total of 36 units from Chongqing participated in the exhibition.

The reporter learned that the Chongqing cultural and tourism delegation focused on the three major tourism brands in Chongqing, such as “Metropolis”, “Three Gorges” and “Great Wuling”. In this way, efforts will be made to enhance the international popularity and reputation of the tourism brand image of “City of Landscapes, Beautiful Land”. Among the 36 exhibitors, there are 14 districts (autonomous counties) including Dazu, Liangping and Wulong, 19 key tourism enterprises including Chongqing Wuling Cultural and Tourism Integration Development Co., Ltd., Chongqing Shanshui Urban Tourism Development Co., Ltd., and Fuling District Museum, Liangping District Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Center and other three cultural institutions.

In this tourism exhibition, Chongqing has carefully built a 120-square-meter special image booth. Through the rolling curved façade of the mountains and the flowing water design on the ground where the two rivers meet, it shows the uniqueness of Chongqing, a “city of mountains and rivers, a beautiful place”. charm. At the exhibition area, the Tujia people danced happily, Liangping wood-paneled New Year pictures, Yongchuan traditional Chinese medicine Zhuanxiang non-genetic inheritors interacted wonderfully, and each exhibitor actively carried out on-site exhibitions and promotions with local specialties, exquisite cultural creations, non-legacy gifts, and promotional materials. The docking and negotiation showed the beauty of natural scenery and colorful cultural charm of Chongqing in multiple dimensions.

On the afternoon of the same day, the 2022 Chongqing Tourism Guilin Promotion Conference was held. The promoters of Chongqing Cultural Tourism used five key words, including “8D Magical Three-dimensional City”, “The Magnificent Three Gorges of the Yangtze River”, “traversing the scenery of Wuling in ancient and modern times”, “the world‘s hot spring capital” and “hot Chongqing hot pot” to lead the audience to understand Chongqing. Liang Ping, Dazu, and Chongqing Wuling Cultural and Tourism Integration Development Co., Ltd. respectively represented the “Three Gorges”, “Metropolis” and “Great Wuling” to promote the products of boutique tourism routes, and gave away luxury cruise tickets, hot pot experience coupons, and hot spring hotel experience coupons to the guests. , luxury scenic spot tickets, exquisite cultural and creative products, special local snacks and other luxury cultural and tourism gift packages.

The 2022 Chongqing Tourism Guilin Promotion Conference will be held.Photo courtesy of the Municipal Culture and Tourism Commission

Qin Dingbo, deputy director of the Chongqing Municipal Culture and Tourism Development Committee, mentioned in his speech that Chongqing and Guizhou have similar mountains and rivers, people are close to each other, natural resources are rich and unique, and culture and art are prosperous and developed. Chongqing and Nanning are both one of the first 13 Chinese member cities of the Lancang-Mekong Tourism Cities Cooperation Alliance; Chongqing Wulong Karst, Nanchuan Jinfo Mountain, Guangxi Guilin and Guangxi Huanjiang are also important components of the World Natural Heritage – Southern China Karst. “It is hoped that Chongqing and Guizhou will further carry out policy reciprocity, brand promotion, and exchange of tourists, so as to jointly promote the development and prosperity of tourism between the two places, and jointly write a new chapter in the cultural tourism of Lancang-Mekong cooperation.” Qin Dingbo said.

Chongqing is an important strategic fulcrum for the development of the western region and is at the junction of the “Belt and Road” and the Yangtze River Economic Belt. In recent years, Chongqing has continued to expand the breadth and depth of its cultural and tourism cooperation with the five Mekong countries, striving to build a world-renowned tourist destination that is “near and distant, and shared by host and guests”. In October 2021, the Lanmei Tourism City Cooperation Alliance Conference and the Lanmei Mayor Cultural Tourism Forum will be held in Chongqing. In the next step, Chongqing will make good use of the Lanmei Tourism City Cooperation Alliance’s international exchange platform, and actively link all member cities to provide Promote the integrated development of tourism in the Lancang-Mekong subregion and contribute to the construction of the Lancang-Mekong subregion urban tourism community.