La Russa, friend of the victim: “There was something in the cocktail, it drugged you”

La Russa, the girl’s friend: “I wanted to take you away, you said I love him”

New details about the alleged continue to emerge rape of the son of the president of the Senate Russia against a 22-year-old known at the disco, who woke up the next day naked in bed Of Leonardo Apache without remembering anything. “I’m afraid I’ve ended up in something bigger than me. But I only told the truth, I want to face this story until the end”. From the many, long messages that she exchanges from her own bed in which Leonardo left her on the morning of 19 May, it is clearly understood – we read in the Corriere della Sera – that to convince her that she was drugged is the story of the friend with whom she went to dance. “I love (love, ed) I woke up from La Russa… (…) but what problems do I have… or they drugged me. I don’t remember well, it’s not good, I mess up too much. I’m not normal, tell me about yesterday “. She writes to her friend. It is only the first message of the chat that will continue until she goes to the anti-violence center of the Mangiagalli clinic in the afternoon. Leonardo is out of the room when the other asks her point-blank : “Are you with him now?”, “Have you had sex?”, “run away, joke, go away immediately“, almost the “screams”.

He tells her that at a certain point in the evening – continues Il Corriere – he had seen her lose control of itself. “I love, I think he drugged you, but you didn’t listen to me yesterday” because “you ran away and I never found you again”. The girl is shocked: “God, really? What happened? I don’t remember anything”. She was “fine”, explains her friend. At least” until he offered you the drinkyou had been normal, you were extraordinary. We had made stripes (probably cocaine, ed) even there at Apophis”, but “it’s not what made you weird”, because “it’s after the drink that you got weird weird. You kept kissing him“, and “I asked you if you liked him or not, and you said “Yes, I love him” (…). The chat stops. It resumes at 15.18 when the 22-year-old is going to Mangiagalli: “I’m going to the hospital. My mother is coming to pick me up “. And her friend gives her the last piece of advice:” It’s right that you report the thing, though be really carefulhis father is the president of the senate“.

