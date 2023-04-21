Labor decree, cdm on May 1st: the cut of the tax wedge on the table

MILANO – Il work decree with the new cut of the tax wedge is preparing to land on the government table on Labor Day. Palazzo Chigi let it be known in an official note, in which it is explained that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has planned to convene a meeting of the Council of Ministers on May 1, whose agenda will include measures on work and social policies. No agenda has yet been set.

The highlight of the provision should be the new cut in labor costs, as anticipated by the Def, with the 3.5 billion euro dowry indicated by the Economic and Finance Document which adds to the 5 billion already provided for in the Budget law . But the measure should also include a new liberalization of futures contracts and new measures to reduce the scope of Basic income. Measures which, however, at the same time will also extend the benefit until the end of the year to half of the so-called employable audience and who were destined to no longer receive the subsidy.