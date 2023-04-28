Labor market: Germans are striking more often again

According to a new study, over the past ten years, an average of 18 working days per 1,000 employees per year have been lost in Germany, which puts Germany in the lower midfield. In view of the numerous collective bargaining disputes, however, there are likely to be significantly more this year.

While 22 percent of men state that they have already taken part in strikes, the figure is 13 percent for women

Ko anyone in Germany who has not been at least indirectly affected by a strike this year. Whether Deutsche Bahn, airports, day care centers or authorities: Collective bargaining conflicts are smoldering in numerous sectors and in the public sector. In the latter case, after tough struggles, an agreement has now been found. In other sectors, however, the disputes continue. When it comes to flying and train travel, Germans must expect cancellations and restrictions in the coming weeks. In view of the high inflation, the trade unions are more active than they have been for a long time.

While the labor disputes decreased in the Corona years 2020 and 2021, a new analysis now shows how much IG Metall, Verdi and Co. increased their activities again after the end of the pandemic restrictions. In 2022, a total of 225 labor disputes were fought in Germany. A total of 930,000 strikers took part in the walkouts. Arithmetically, 674,000 working days were lost as a result. This is shown by a study by the Institute for Economic and Social Sciences (WSI) of the trade union-affiliated Hans Böckler Foundation.

Compared to 2021, when 221 industrial disputes with 909,000 strikers and 596,000 lost days were registered, the number of industrial disputes has increased slightly. “In Germany, strikes are not only a basic democratic right of employees, but also a normal instrument for conflict regulation, without which collective bargaining autonomy would not work,” says Thorsten Schulten, head of the WSI collective bargaining archive and co-author of the study.

The most extensive strikes took place in 2022 as part of the wage rounds in the metal and electrical industry. There were also major disputes at the university hospitals in North Rhine-Westphalia, the social and educational services and at the seaports. According to the WSI, every sixth employee in Germany (17 percent) has had their own strike experience; about half of these have even taken part in strikes several times.

While 22 percent of men state that they have already taken part in strikes, the figure is 13 percent for women. “Unsurprisingly, strike experience among union members, at 49 percent, is significantly higher than among non-members, of whom only 11 percent have experience of industrial action,” the study authors write.

In an international comparison, the Federal Republic is in the lower midfield when it comes to the volume of industrial action. According to estimates by the WSI, between 2012 and 2021 an average of 18 working days per 1000 employees were lost in Germany. Overall, a top group with Belgium, France and Canada can be clearly identified. As in the previous year, Belgium has the highest volume of industrial action, where between 2012 and 2021 an annual average of almost 96 lost days per 1000 employees was recorded.

The lower middle field is currently led by the Netherlands and, in addition to Germany, also includes Ireland, Poland, the United Kingdom and Portugal. The group of countries in which fewer than 10 working days were lost begins with the USA, with labor disputes being the absolute exception in Austria, Switzerland and Slovakia.

“For the year 2023, the high participation in warning strikes in the postal, railway and public sector in the first few months indicates that the volume of industrial action could increase significantly again this year,” writes Schulten. According to the trade unions, more than 150,000 employees took part in the “mega strike day” in the transport sector organized jointly by ver.di and EVG in March 2023 alone.

“Against the background of historically high inflation rates, the distribution conflict has intensified significantly,” says tariff expert Schulten. “In addition, the increasing shortage of workers and skilled workers strengthens the negotiating position of the employees and thus also promotes the willingness to take part in industrial action.”

