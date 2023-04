Follow with MONDO the latest information about incidents at Real – Partizan and reactions to them.

Izvor: Profimedia/Burak Akbulut / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM

An unprecedented chaos marked the match between Real Madrid and Partizan. After Serhi Ljulj’s brutal foul on Kevin Panter in the penultimate minute, when the black and whites greatly defeated the hosts, the Spaniard hit the Belgrade captain dirty and chaos ensued.