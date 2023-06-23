Home » Labor market – Greens criticize employee release after Bundestag hearing
Labor market – Greens criticize employee release after Bundestag hearing

Labor market – Greens criticize employee release after Bundestag hearing

Reichstag dome at sunrise

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The chairwoman of the digital committee in the German Bundestag, Tabea Rößner (Greens), has sharply criticized the release of a content moderator by his employer a few days after the man was heard in the committee. “The fact that the statement in a committee meeting of the German Bundestag leads to professional disadvantages is outrageous,” Rößner told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Friday edition).

“Anyone who obstructs the gaining of knowledge and the deliberations of Germany’s highest constitutional body disregards democracy,” she added. In mid-June, the content moderator reported to the digital committee about his stressful work for a service provider for social media companies, during which he claims to have viewed thousands of hours of sometimes violent video material. After that, he is said to have been released by his employer and banned from entering the company, it said. He “impressively described the working conditions in content moderation in the digital committee and thus rightly received great recognition and sympathy from the MPs,” said the deputy committee chair Anna Kassautzki (SPD) to the RND. “I expect the big platforms to take responsibility for content moderation themselves and stop outsourcing it to contractors,” she added. The case was made public by the Verdi union.

