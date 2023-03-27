Home Business Labor market – IW describes strike as “show event”
Train cancellations on the railwaydts

.

Cologne (dts news agency) – The wage expert of the German Economic Institute (IW), Hagen Lesch, sees the latest strike as a show event and expects a quick wage agreement. The “Bild” (Tuesday edition) Lesch said: “This strike is completely exaggerated. It is the climax of a big Verdi show. The union is primarily concerned with putting itself in the limelight in order to recruit new members.”

Lesch emphasized that in the past collective bargaining rounds since 2012 there has always been an agreement in the third round of negotiations. “The Verdi show is already the maximum of escalation. That suggests that an agreement is not far away,” said Lesch. Verdi and employers from the federal and local governments have been meeting in Potsdam for the third round of negotiations since Monday.

