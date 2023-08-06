Lamborghini also accelerates in the accounts: revenues grow by 6.7%

ROMA – The goal of exceeding 10,000 cars produced in 2023, according to data from the first half of the year, is feasible even if the president and CEO of Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelman, underlines “that this is not a company target” and that “it is not enough to double the data” of the first six months to get the trend for the year. However, the numbers from January to June are already better than those of a year ago in terms of sales, turnover and profitability. Deliveries, globally, amounted to 5,341 units, +4.9%. Goal achieved thanks to the commercial success of the Urus and Huracan families. The Supersuv and the Supersportiva V10, sold out until the end of production, in the second half of 2024, when there will be a changeover to hybridized models, are decisive in achieving the record. On August 18, the Sant’Agata Bolognese company will launch the first concept of its future electric car, a crucial step in the “Cor Tauri” plan (Heart of the Bull ed). The launch and arrival on the market of the car in 2028, the first of a series of electrified cars, a step following the hybridization of the models, then waiting to understand if there could be a future for e-fuels and bio-fuels in some particular segments. A transition that will lead to new hires and the expansion of production facilities.

A growing trend for the Volkswagen group company controlled by Audi also in terms of revenues, which reach 1 billion and 421 million euros, an increase of 6.7%. The operating result rises to 7.2% to a record 456 million euro. And the Ros, return on sales, stands at 31.1%. “We are really excited about these numbers, achieved thanks to just two models in the range, in a year that we can define as special for Lamborghini”. 2023 is the year of the 60th anniversary of the Sant’Agata Bolognese company. “The year in which the Revuelto was launched, the first plug-in hybrid in our history and the presentation of the SC63, the most advanced racing car ever designed by Lamborghini which follows the “Direzione Cor Tauri” program, the strategy for electrification of the range”. In terms of deliveries in macro-areas, the distribution of Lamborghini cars recorded excellent results, with the three regions of EMEA, America and Asia Pacific distributing 2,285, 1,857 and 1,199 cars respectively. In terms of individual markets, the United States confirmed its first place, 1,652 cars, followed by the United Kingdom (514), Germany (511), Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macao (450), Japan (280) and Italy (270 ).

The novelties for the first part of 2023 remain the launch of the new Lamborghini Revuelto which, after its presentation in March, has already registered orders covering over two years of production. “We are collecting orders for the beginning of 2026,” he says. “The Hurus and the Huracan are covered until the end of 2024,” adds the CEO. Then there is the debut of the SC63, the hybrid prototype to compete at the top of endurance.