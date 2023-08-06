Home » Greentech Mobility: Do electric cars actually burn cars more often than combustion engines?
Technology

Greentech Mobility: Do electric cars actually burn cars more often than combustion engines?

by admin
Greentech Mobility: Do electric cars actually burn cars more often than combustion engines?

Green Media Tip: The catastrophic fire on board the car freighter “Fremantle Highway” has brought the debate about the safety of electric cars back into focus.

Professor Maximilian Fichtner, Director of the Helmholtz Institute for Electrochemical Energy Storage, explains why e-cars do not burn more than conventional cars, what influence the age of e-cars has in fires and what role batteries could play in the freighter fire.

posts at ZDFtoday and in the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

See also  Calamity Link! Players use "Breath of the Wild" to reproduce the latest trailer of "Tears of the Kingdom", so the sequel has already been finished? | Game Corner | Digital

You may also like

Gaming handheld Odin 2: AYN relies on Snapdragon...

Whoever turns the mobile phone discovers new functions

the meaning of the song by Sfera Ebbas…

this entire nation will disappear within a very...

Drupal: IT security warning about a new vulnerability

Exploring the Sun: The Solar Orbiter Mission’s Technological...

Greentech: climate scientist Mojib Latif finds the term...

Only this combustion engine is still ahead of...

Scientists Receive Grant to Study Potential Life on...

Reviews NiPoGi AM06PRO mini-PC with Ryzen 5 •...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy