Lamborghini, Winkelmann: "Turnover over 2 billion. 2022 is a record year"
Lamborghini, Winkelmann: "Turnover over 2 billion. 2022 is a record year"

Lamborghini, Winkelmann: “Turnover over 2 billion. 2022 is a record year”

Lamborghini, Winkelmann: “The entire hybrid range by 2024”

Lamborghini celebrate for a 2022 yes record. “An endless growth – exults CEO Stephan Winkelman interviewed by Qn – since 2017 is doubled il turnover of the company that turns 60. Of the 9,233 cars delivered, more than half are suv Urs. In 2028 we will have the first electric model: a GT 2+2. And also for the 2022we can proudly confirm the achievement of goals Of very high level. These numbers come in a very important year for the company, which coincides with the anniversary of 60 years from birth”. A Sant’Agata Bolognese it’s a big party: 2022 was the year of absolute records: 9.233 auto delivered and a increment of the 56% of the Operating income compared to 2021.

Il sales has surpassed i 2 billion. And that’s just the beginning because the 2023 will bring another revolution: “It will represent – ​​explains Winkelmann – a year full of challenges and the changes we are ready to face pushing us Always beyond. We have the ability to focus on next goals also thanks to one 18 month waiting list which allows us to project ourselves towards future goals with confidence and tranquillity. A moment of great value per Lamborghini which, by continuing to pursue this path of growth, will remain in history“.

