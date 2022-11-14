Lange Construction Steel Daily Inventory: Market Price Fluctuation Strengthens Transaction Demand

Billet screw price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on November 14, the base price of Hegang’s screw thread of 3640 yuan and the billet price of 3520 yuan was 120 yuan, which was 10 yuan less than the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3790 yuan and the closing price of the main future thread at 3648 yuan on November 14 is 142 yuan, an increase of 9 yuan from the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On November 14, the domestic construction steel market price fluctuated stronger; the dominant market, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin fluctuated stronger.According to the monitoring data of Lange Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4,399 yuan, up 25 yuan from the previous trading day; domestic key cities are Ф25mm grade 3RebarThe average price was 3861 yuan, up 17 yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) is 4,700 yuan, up 30 yuan; 3-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specification is 3,710 yuan, up 10 yuan; Shanghai market high-speed wire is 4,510 yuan, up 10 yuan; 3-grade rebar is 3,760 yuan , up 10 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price fluctuated stronger. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 3,640 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 12,800 tons. Today, the market price of Hangzhou building materials mainstream resources rose, Zhongtian reported 3790 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel, on November 14, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 20,400 tons, a decrease of 50 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand was acceptable. Mainstream prices in Guangzhou market rose today. At present, the mainstream first-line resources are 4030-4040 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 3980-4020 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 3960-3980 yuan in Hegang Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market will run in shock on November 15.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed

