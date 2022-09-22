Lange construction steel daily inventory: the market price rose slightly, the transaction turned warmer

Billet price difference: Taking the Beijing market as an example, on September 22, the base price of Hegang’s screw thread of 4,050 yuan and the billet of 3,630 yuan was 420 yuan, which was 20 yuan narrower than the previous trading day.

Futures basis: Taking the Hangzhou market as an example, the basis difference between the base price of Zhongtian thread at 3980 yuan and the closing price of the main future thread at 3765 yuan on September 22 is 215 yuan, which is 31 yuan narrower than the previous trading day.

Spot market situation: On September 22, the domestic construction steel market price rose slightly; the dominant market, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, and Tianjin rose slightly.According to the monitoring data of Lange Steel Cloud Business Platform, the average price of Ф6.0mm high line in key domestic cities is 4,446 yuan, up 18 yuan from the previous trading day; domestic key cities are Ф25mm grade 3RebarThe average price was 4,055 yuan, up 22 yuan from the previous trading day. In terms of leading cities: Beijing High Line (6mm) is 4,840 yuan, stable; 3-grade rebar (25mm) mainstream specification is 4,100 yuan, up 20 yuan; Shanghai high-speed wire is 4,410 yuan, up 20 yuan; 3-grade rebar is 3,900 yuan, up 20 yuan. Up 30 yuan.

The market opened today, and the market price rose slightly. It is understood that the market price in Beijing has risen today, the mainstream price of thread is 4,050 yuan, and the total shipment volume of 10 large households is 11,600 tons. Today, the market price of Hangzhou building materials mainstream resources rose, and Zhongtian reported 3980 yuan. According to the statistics of Lange Steel, on September 22, 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 27,200 tons, an increase of 7,650 tons compared with the previous trading day, and the demand was good. Mainstream prices in Guangzhou market rose today. At present, the mainstream of first-line resources is 4200-4220 yuan in Shaoxiang and Guangdong, 4170-4200 yuan in Liugang Wangang, and 4150-4160 yuan in Hegang Xilin. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market conditions may become stronger on September 23.

