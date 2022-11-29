Lange futures afternoon report: Futures consolidate within a narrow range and spot prices rise slightly

On the 29th, thread futures 2301 opened at 3750 and closed at 3777, the highest was 3798 and the lowest was 3748, up 42 or 1.12%;Hot roll2301 opening 3839 closing 3875 highest 3890 lowest 3839 up 42 or 1.10%;iron oreStone 2301 opened at 758 and closed at 774.5 at noon, the highest at 780 and the lowest at 757, up 21 or 2.79%; raw materialscoke2301 opened at 2796 and closed at 2862, the highest at 2868.5 and the lowest at 2796, up 77.5 or 2.78%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price rose slightly, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3700 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3810 yuan; up 10 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3850 yuan, an increase of 10 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3870 yuan, up 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4,000 yuan, an increase of 20 yuan.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,846 yuan, an increase of 8 yuan from the previous trading day.

