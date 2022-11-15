Lange futures report: thread futures show a slight rise, market demand is general

Closing overview of black commodity futures: On November 14, the main thread 2301 closed at 3648, up 45 points, or 1.25%, and reduced positions by 76,000 lots;hot rollThe main force 2301 closed at 3751, up 55 points, or 1.49%, and lightened up 31,700 lots;iron oreShizhuli 2301 closed at 710.5, up 13.5 points, or 1.94%, and lightened up 4,500 lots;cokeThe main force 2301 closed at 2705.5, up 56.5 points, or 2.13%, and lightened up 0.09 million lots.

[China Baowu and Jiangxi Provincial Government Sign Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement]According to China Baowu Iron and Steel Group, on the afternoon of November 12, Jiangxi Provincial People’s Government and China Baowu Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement in Nanchang. On November 9, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council officially approved the joint reorganization of Baowu and Xinyu Iron and Steel. The two parties will take the joint reorganization as a new starting point to promote the integration of Baowu’s “one base and five yuan” industry with the development of related industries in Jiangxi Province, jointly promote the structural optimization and transformation of the steel industry in Jiangxi Province, and strengthen the two sides in new infrastructure, new formats, green environmental protection. Cooperative development and business model innovation in the field.

According to the statistics of Lange Steel, on November 14, 11 building materials traders in Shanghai shipped a total of 14,079 tons, a decrease of 6,037 tons compared with the previous trading day, and the transaction was average. 12 building materials traders in Hangzhou shipped a total of 20,400 tons, a decrease of 50 tons from the previous trading day, and the demand was acceptable. In the Guangzhou market, Shaogang increased by 20 yuan. At present, the mainstream prices of first-line resources are: Shaoxiang Yue 4030-4040, Liugang Wangang 3980-4020, Hegang Xilin 3960-3980. Based on the above analysis, it is expected that the market will fluctuate strongly in the next trading day.

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed