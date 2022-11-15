Shen Yun Symphony “Prairie Pride”. (Image source: Video screenshot)

Today, I would like to introduce to you a beautiful original symphony by Shen Yun – “Prairie Pride” in 2018 (composer: DF / orchestration: Jingxian).

Song Introduction: Erhu melody evokes the vast landscape of the northern grasslands; cello solo imitates Mongolian guttural singing. The fusion of these two instruments symbolizes the arrival of the Mongolians welcoming the guests from the steppe. In this place, guests can watch the festive dance, which often uses tableware as props. In the lively melody, the crisp staccato rhythm seems to be a Mongolian boy gently tapping his limbs with chopsticks in his hands. As the tempo slows, their movements become more stretched, expressing their connection to the vast grasslands. Then, the sudden bow jump of the string music is like a galloping horse, and the cheerful trumpet solo forms an energetic and bold ending.

Cai Ya, who has listened to “Prairie Pride”, said in an article titled “Why is a Mongolian long tune so heart-wrenching”: Shen Yun’s symphony depicts the beauty of Mongolian grasslands, as well as simplicity, kindness, bravery The optimistic Mongolian mind, and the long song tune that expresses the mind directly, not only shows the ancient traditional virtues of the nation’s simplicity and hospitality, but also conveys the beautiful artistic conception of the distant world and the soul, which makes people feel heartbroken.

The article points out that this symphony, through the harmony of erhu, pipa, violin, cello, horn, flute, cymbal and other musical instruments, shows the vastness between heaven and earth that only the prairie has, and the strength that only prairie people have. And heroic, and that unique lofty artistic conception.

In the end, Cai Ya praised that the Mongolians, as a nation on horseback, are brave and kind, can sing and dance, and their music can communicate with the soul, and their grassland life presents a realm of unity between nature and man. In the era of modern industrial technology, this way of life makes people even more eager to return to traditional life and ideas.

Netizens who have admired “Prairie Pride” also commented:

“I have listened to this song many times, and every time I feel relaxed and happy, as if I have returned to the prairie, my former home. Indescribable moving and yearning!”

“It’s so good! It’s shocking! Unique power! Uplifting music! I love it!”

“I never get tired of listening to it, and I feel very happy when I listen to it.”

“The beginning is amazing; the performance of the Adagio in the middle has many levels, so I enjoy it.”

“Blue sky and white clouds, green grass and green, galloping horses, Xuan music, wood and copper pipes complement each other, dreaming back to the vast grassland.”

New York-based Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world‘s premier Chinese classical dance and classical music troupe. Over the years, Shen Yun has absorbed and cultivated many of the world‘s top artists, revitalizing and promoting the real, almost vanished traditional Chinese culture in the form of classical art.

From the ancient times of the Three Sovereigns and Five Emperors to the magnificent Tang Dynasty, from the prosperity of the Song Dynasty to the elegance of the Qing Dynasty, the five thousand years of Chinese civilization has a long history. This is a picture full of myths, legends and heroic epics – courage and sacrifice, integrity and loyalty, kindness and virtue, the story of the stars is the inheritance of five thousand civilizations.

In ancient China, it was called “Shenzhou”, and people and gods used to be together on this land. Music, medicine, calligraphy, clothing, characters… God has passed on the rich culture to the people here. For thousands of years, the beliefs of Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism have been the foundation of society. The Son of Heaven rules according to Heaven, and the people respect Heaven, believe in God, and value virtue and do good deeds.

Unfortunately……

Over the past few decades, the CCP regime has regarded the traditional culture of reverence for the heaven and the virtue as a threat to its existence, and through political movements such as the Cultural Revolution, the traditional beliefs have been systematically uprooted and the legacy of five thousand years of divinely-inherited culture has been eliminated. Nearly destroyed.

In 2006, a group of top Chinese traditional artists came to New York with the same desire: to revive the true Chinese divine culture and promote it all over the world. And just like that, Shen Yun was born.

Every season, we present a new set of programs in top theaters around the world, such as Lincoln Center in New York, Kennedy Center in Washington DC, London Coliseum; our Symphony Orchestra has performed at Carnegie Hall.

Millions of live audience members, including the most famous actors, top fashion designers, government officials, royals, and celebrities have all attended Shen Yun’s pomp. We look forward to seeing you too.

