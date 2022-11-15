News from this newspaper (Reporter Qi Mengzhu Fan Junsheng) Yesterday morning, the 297th meeting of the Beijing New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Leading Group and the 246th meeting of the Capital Strictly Entering Beijing Management Joint Prevention and Control Coordination Mechanism were held. Study and schedule epidemic disposal work. Yin Li, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Leader of the Prevention and Control Leading Group, presided over the meeting. Yin Yong, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Acting Mayor, and Deputy Leader of the Prevention and Control Leading Group, Li Wei, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Wei Xiaodong, Chairman of the CPPCC attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that the current number of new cases in our city and the area involved in the epidemic continue to increase, showing a multi-point development trend, and the epidemic prevention and control is in a tight stage. Effective control of the epidemic as soon as possible is directly related to the development of various work at the end of the year and the beginning of the year. All departments and units at all levels must be soberly aware of the severity and complexity of the current epidemic situation, unswervingly adhere to the principle of putting people first and life first, and unswervingly implement the general strategy of “preventing imports from abroad and preventing rebound from within”, and unswervingly implement The general policy of “dynamic clearing” is to do a good job of epidemic prevention and control in a scientific and precise manner, fight against the virus and fight against the epidemic, curb the rising trend of the epidemic as soon as possible, protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on the epidemic. The impact of economic and social development.

The meeting emphasized that the current epidemic prevention and control work has clear goals and clear tasks, and the top priority is to pay close attention to implementation. All districts must strengthen their confidence in winning, maintain strategic focus, adhere to the concept of system, optimize and adjust prevention and control strategies according to their own district conditions and epidemic situation, take targeted measures, and coordinate screening, flow adjustment, classification, management and control, transfer, etc. Isolation and other aspects of work, clearing hidden risks, eliminating work shortcomings, and bridging gaps in the chain. The top priority is to deal with the epidemic as soon as possible. Chaoyang District is a key area, and municipal health, disease control and other departments should increase their support and put their strength on the front line of prevention and control. Focus on social screening of cases, accurately study and judge the development of the epidemic situation, adhere to fast control, take more resolute and decisive measures in a targeted manner, and cut off the chain of virus transmission as soon as possible.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to strictly implement the 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control work, and continue to do a good job of normalized prevention and control in the society. Implement measures such as scanning code for temperature measurement and checking negative nucleic acid test certificates in public places. Universities, hospitals, nursing homes and other key locations should consolidate their main responsibilities, pay close attention to the implementation of epidemic prevention measures, strictly regulate management, and ensure service guarantees. Key industries such as express delivery, takeaway, market, and catering have strengthened epidemic prevention management and strengthened supervision and inspection. Adhere to scientific and accurate epidemic prevention measures, always care about the concerns of the people, solve difficulties and problems encountered by enterprises and the public in a timely manner, explain and explain relevant prevention and control measures and epidemic prevention knowledge, and resolutely put an end to the practice of “adding weights at different levels” and “one size fits all”. Minimize the impact on the production and life of citizens, and create a good atmosphere for the whole society to fight the epidemic together.

