Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures fluctuated and fell back, and spot prices were mixed

On the 10th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 4085 and closed at 4021, with a maximum of 4096 and a minimum of 4021, a drop of 55 or 1.35%;Hot roll2305 opened 4158 closed 4108 highest 4175 lowest 4107 fell 41 or 0.99%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 863.5 and closed at 856 at noon, the highest at 869 and the lowest at 854 or 1 or 0.12%; raw materialscoke2305 opened at 2805 and closed at 2718.5, the highest at 2812.5 and the lowest at 2718, down 79.5 or 2.84%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices are mixed, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4050 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4110 yuan, down 20 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4190 yuan; up 10 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4050 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4150 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4110 yuan, which is 2 yuan lower than the previous trading day.

