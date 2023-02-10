Home Business Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate and fall, and spot prices are mixed | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate and fall, and spot prices are mixed | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate and fall, and spot prices are mixed | Lange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures fluctuated and fell back, and spot prices were mixed

On the 10th, thread futures opened at 2305 and closed at 4085 and closed at 4021, with a maximum of 4096 and a minimum of 4021, a drop of 55 or 1.35%;Hot roll2305 opened 4158 closed 4108 highest 4175 lowest 4107 fell 41 or 0.99%;iron oreStone 2305 opened at 863.5 and closed at 856 at noon, the highest at 869 and the lowest at 854 or 1 or 0.12%; raw materialscoke2305 opened at 2805 and closed at 2718.5, the highest at 2812.5 and the lowest at 2718, down 79.5 or 2.84%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market prices are mixed, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 4050 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4110 yuan, down 20 yuan;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 4190 yuan; up 10 yuan;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 4050 yuan, down 10 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4150 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 4110 yuan, which is 2 yuan lower than the previous trading day.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  Emilia-Romagna, Covid does not stop industrial investments

You may also like

“So it weakens everything.” Meloni, summit with Poland....

Buzzi Unicem: 2022 turnover +16%, the increase in...

You must know every time you trade (afternoon...

Space Economy, Earth Observation is worth 200 million

Montepaschi, accounts ok in the quarter. Lovaglio: we...

Let everyone sleep less!Zhang Chaoyang talked about the...

BCG: in 2022 Italy at 100 billion in...

Sanremo, Cacciari: “Never seen in my life. I...

Zelensky in Brussels invited by Macron. Meloni controversy:...

Wall Street opens higher, Disney (+5%) following the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy