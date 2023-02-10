After the enamel craft was introduced to China in the Yuan Dynasty, after hundreds of years of development, it has formed many types. Among them, the Jingtai period is the most famous. The enamel is a purely handmade product with extremely complicated craftsmanship. It can definitely be called the product of the perfect combination of Eastern and Western cultures.

In this issue of Tianjin Satellite TV’s “It’s You”, Yu Gang, the founder of “Yu Enamel” and a specially-appointed teacher of Nankai University, demonstrated Yu’s filigree enamel glaze skills on the spot. In December 2021, “Yu’s cloisonné enamel glaze technique” was included in Tianjin Municipal Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Yu Gang began to learn oil painting and acrylic painting in middle school, and he laid the foundation of art since he was a child. Later, he became the first batch of art teachers in Tianjin, and has been teaching until now. At an event, Yu Gang met a non-genetic person of enamel color, and then began to learn cloisonné enamel. Cloisonné enamel is an innovative pure handcrafted cloisonné plane painting based on the technical characteristics of the traditional cloisonné (enamel) process of pure handwork such as filigree and dot blue.

Compared with the traditional cloisonne production method, it does not need embryo making, firing and grinding, does not fade, does not deform, is resistant to impact, moisture-proof, easy to store, and the picture has a strong three-dimensional sense and is lifelike. It is a fusion and innovation of traditional craftsmanship. . The cloisonné enamel “Blue and White Porcelain” made by Yu Gang was presented to foreign leaders as a national gift at the “Third World High-level Humanities Summit”. At 21:20 on February 12 (tonight), Tianjin Satellite TV’s “It’s You” was presented wonderfully.