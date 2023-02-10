Home Technology The traditional Chinese version of the action role-playing game “Elderand” on Nintendo Switch is scheduled to be released | XFastest News
Technology

The traditional Chinese version of the action role-playing game “Elderand” on Nintendo Switch is scheduled to be released | XFastest News

by admin
The traditional Chinese version of the action role-playing game “Elderand” on Nintendo Switch is scheduled to be released | XFastest News

H2 Interactive announced that it will officially launch the traditional Chinese version of Graffiti Games’ action role-playing game “Elderand” on Nintendo Switch this spring. Supported language subtitles are Traditional Chinese and English.

Elderand is an action-platformer with role-playing elements. In brutal and skillful battles, only the strongest can defeat the terrifying monsters and survive. Use a variety of killer weapons, improve your own skills, and try your courage against the fearsome and burly boss. Explore a twisted Lovecraftian world shrouded in darkness and madness. Customize character images, skills, values, and weapons to gain exclusive combat experience. Glory and wealth await the bloodthirsty heroes with extraordinary courage.

■ Game Features

-Use a variety of killing weapons as you like, including whips, swords, axes, daggers, bows, staffs and more. Different weapons have different values, so you can find the most convenient weapon to kill enemies.

-Metroidvania-like adventure is satisfying, Lovecraftian monsters are terrifying, and here, the two meet. It’s a detailed, hand-drawn pixel world with a grand gothic aesthetic and artificial level design.

-From character images, skills, values, to weapons, customize the game experience to make it most in line with the player’s style of playing similar role-playing games.

– Collect loot by exploring and defeating enemies, then upgrade weapons by crafting.

-Travel every corner of this perilous continent, including the coveted merchant villages, forests, temple prisons, floating islands, the cursed cathedral, and the hellish Edran.

– More than 60 different types of enemies and more than a dozen bosses, waiting for players to enjoy the thrill of killing.

See also  Today in the history of games / Horizontal exploration of the classic " Castlevania " was born a huge work describing the legend of "Vampire" | Game Corner | Digital

– Gather lost letters and other correspondence from poor souls who have set foot on this land before, and gain insight into the dark forces that control this eerie land.

YouTube Link – Traditional Chinese

Further reading:

You may also like

PS VR 2 has better gaming performance than...

How is the Apple HomePod 2 different from...

Another serious bug in Win11: Intel user program...

Crash Kitchen “Recipe for Disaster” restaurant management simulation...

Make Your World Colorful – CORSAIR Announces iCUE...

Sony releases the ultimate PlayStation VR2 Q&A, from...

First opportunity to observe ‘little green smudge’ after...

A show created by an AI and broadcast...

AI in banking? From the front to the...

Because copy trading is becoming increasingly popular in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy