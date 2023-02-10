H2 Interactive announced that it will officially launch the traditional Chinese version of Graffiti Games’ action role-playing game “Elderand” on Nintendo Switch this spring. Supported language subtitles are Traditional Chinese and English.

Elderand is an action-platformer with role-playing elements. In brutal and skillful battles, only the strongest can defeat the terrifying monsters and survive. Use a variety of killer weapons, improve your own skills, and try your courage against the fearsome and burly boss. Explore a twisted Lovecraftian world shrouded in darkness and madness. Customize character images, skills, values, and weapons to gain exclusive combat experience. Glory and wealth await the bloodthirsty heroes with extraordinary courage.

■ Game Features

-Use a variety of killing weapons as you like, including whips, swords, axes, daggers, bows, staffs and more. Different weapons have different values, so you can find the most convenient weapon to kill enemies.

-Metroidvania-like adventure is satisfying, Lovecraftian monsters are terrifying, and here, the two meet. It’s a detailed, hand-drawn pixel world with a grand gothic aesthetic and artificial level design.

-From character images, skills, values, to weapons, customize the game experience to make it most in line with the player’s style of playing similar role-playing games.

– Collect loot by exploring and defeating enemies, then upgrade weapons by crafting.

-Travel every corner of this perilous continent, including the coveted merchant villages, forests, temple prisons, floating islands, the cursed cathedral, and the hellish Edran.

– More than 60 different types of enemies and more than a dozen bosses, waiting for players to enjoy the thrill of killing.

– Gather lost letters and other correspondence from poor souls who have set foot on this land before, and gain insight into the dark forces that control this eerie land.

YouTube Link – Traditional Chinese