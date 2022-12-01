Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures fluctuate and drop, and the spot is stable and weak

On the 1st, thread futures opened at 3756 and closed at 3735 at 2301, with the highest at 3785 and the lowest at 3733, falling by 10 or 0.27%;Hot roll2301 opening 3897 closing 3869 highest 3913 lowest 3868 up 7 or 0.18%;iron oreStone 2301 opened at 774 and closed at 762 at noon, the highest at 780 and the lowest at 762, down 5 or 0.65%; raw materialsCoke2301 opened at 2829 and closed at 2752, the highest at 2858 and the lowest at 2747, down 79 or 2.79%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is stable and weakening, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3700 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 3770 yuan; stable;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3850 yuan, stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3840 yuan, down 20 yuan;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 3990 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,830 yuan, a drop of 14 yuan from the previous trading day.

