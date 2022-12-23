Lange Futures Morning Post: Futures fluctuate upwards and spot stocks run stably

On the 23rd, thread futures opened at 3966 at 2305 and closed at 4008, with the highest at 4017 and the lowest at 3932, an increase of 8 or 0.20%;Hot roll2305 opening 4016 closing 4051 highest 4059 lowest 3988 up 1 or 0.02%;iron oreShi 2305 opened at 820 noon and closed at 825.5, with a maximum of 827.5 and a minimum of 805.5 or 1 or 0.12%;Coke2301 opened at 2930 and closed at 2979, the highest at 2980 and the lowest at 2922, up 23 or 0.78%;

In terms of spot goods: today’s domestic market price is stable and running, specifically

Beijing market:RebarThe price is 3850 yuan, stable;

Hangzhou market: the price of rebar is 4020 yuan; stable;

Xi’an market: the price of rebar is 3980 yuan; stable;

Wuhan market: the price of rebar is 3890 yuan, stable;

Chengdu Market: The price of rebar is 4060 yuan, stable.

According to the monitoring of Lange Iron and Steel Network, as of press time, the average price of 25mm third-grade rebar in the top ten major cities in the country is 3,960 yuan, a drop of 4 yuan from the previous trading day.

