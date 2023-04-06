Home Business L’Aquila earthquake, Meloni visits for 14 years: “Resilient city”
Business

L’Aquila earthquake, Meloni visits for 14 years: “Resilient city”

by admin
L’Aquila earthquake, Meloni visits for 14 years: “Resilient city”

Giorgia Meloni participated in the commemoration of the 309 dead of the earthquake in Abruzzo on April 6, 2009

They have passed 14 years from the devastating L’Aquila earthquakefrom that night between 5 and 6 April 2009, when one earthquake of magnitude 6.2 woke up the city, destroying a good part of it and causing 309 dead. To pay homage to the victims of the tragic event, on the occasion of the anniversary, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visiting L’Aquila yesterday 5 April. Also present were the second office in the state, the head of the Senate, Ignatius LaRussa and the Minister of Disabilities Alessandra Locatelli.

The celebrations were held in the presence of government institutions in the Memorial Park of the Abruzzo capital, where a stele donated by an entrepreneur of the city was inaugurated in memory of the earthquake victims. The work represents the “crocus”, that is the saffron floweridentity symbol of the L’Aquila area.

The resilient Eagle has set the example“, Meloni declared shortly before entering the church of the Holy Souls to participate in the commemorative mass. “I always find the city very proud and resilient, a city that leads by example before complaining. Then when it came to complaining, he did but here he always set an example first. It is a city from which there is always a lot to learn”. But the thoughts for the victims also passed from the web, where the prime minister dedicated a touching post on her social channels.

See also  Bags, caution prevails with eyes on banks. Unicredit stands out in Milan after an ok buyback

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Banking crisis: The central banks play loss-hide and...

The new Leasys is born: bigger and more...

[Bilingual Financial News]ADB: Asian economy is expected to...

Greenwashing in packaging: The biggest manufacturer tricks

Fine Foods grows by 6% in 2022 and...

Resolution 28 of 03/27/2023 – Mandate to participate...

ChatGPT was suddenly encircled by many countries, did...

Brief commentary Inflation today is the result of...

IMF, the world economy will grow by less...

JPMorgan CEO: The 8 best statements from the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy