Giorgia Meloni participated in the commemoration of the 309 dead of the earthquake in Abruzzo on April 6, 2009

They have passed 14 years from the devastating L’Aquila earthquakefrom that night between 5 and 6 April 2009, when one earthquake of magnitude 6.2 woke up the city, destroying a good part of it and causing 309 dead. To pay homage to the victims of the tragic event, on the occasion of the anniversary, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visiting L’Aquila yesterday 5 April. Also present were the second office in the state, the head of the Senate, Ignatius LaRussa and the Minister of Disabilities Alessandra Locatelli.

The celebrations were held in the presence of government institutions in the Memorial Park of the Abruzzo capital, where a stele donated by an entrepreneur of the city was inaugurated in memory of the earthquake victims. The work represents the “crocus”, that is the saffron floweridentity symbol of the L’Aquila area.

“The resilient Eagle has set the example“, Meloni declared shortly before entering the church of the Holy Souls to participate in the commemorative mass. “I always find the city very proud and resilient, a city that leads by example before complaining. Then when it came to complaining, he did but here he always set an example first. It is a city from which there is always a lot to learn”. But the thoughts for the victims also passed from the web, where the prime minister dedicated a touching post on her social channels.

