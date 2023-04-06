10
Brand name: RB FOODS
Name: Vegetable seems (COUNTRY BEANS) Fresh Vegetable
Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall
Publication date: April 6, 2023
Brand name: RB FOODS
Name: Vegetable seems (COUNTRY BEANS) Fresh Vegetable
Reason for reporting: Chemical risk recall
Publication date: April 6, 2023
Recall model RB FOODS – Verdura seems (COUNTRY BEANS) Fresh Vegetables
06-04-2023 – PDF
(58.0 Kb)
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More