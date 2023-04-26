Large US pension fund writes off commercial real estate

Reading time: 3 mins
25.04.2023 16:52 Updated: 04/25/2023 16:52
The real estate industry is experiencing a severe downturn. This is now affecting one of the largest US pension funds, which has to make billions in write-downs.
Dear readers, this function is reserved for DWN subscribers.
Current problems in the US commercial real estate market run deep. (Photo: dpa)
Photo: Benno Schwinghammer
With a username you can read this article for free.
Register a free username or log in with an existing one.
Read this and many other articles for free.
No obligation – no subscription.
You are already registered? Register
Help with registration and registration: [email protected]