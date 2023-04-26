the victims were between 17 and 27 years old. Injured a couple

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

A massacre on the asphalt on the evening of 25 April: a devastating impact that transformed two cars into a shapeless mass of sheet metal and glass. The terrible toll is four dead boys. A terrifying clash that took four lives and crumpled two others. It happened yesterday, on provincial 231 between Modugno e bitontoin the province of Bari. It was almost eleven in the evening when at kilometer 2.5 the crash turned a day of celebration into a tragedy.

There were four of them on board an Opel Corsa: two girls and as many young men, aged between 17 and 27 years old. They died instantly and when the firefighters and the 118 health personnel hurriedly reached them, they found themselves faced with mangled bodies, pierced by pieces of doors and windows.

The injured are a man and a woman. A couple who were traveling in a gray Renault Scenic and are in serious condition. He was transported to the Bari polyclinic, she to Di Venere: both have deep fractures.

Marco Moioli, who died in an accident at the age of 28 in Bergamo: his girlfriend discovers him passing by the crash site

Accident in Bitonto, what happened

It is not clear what happened, how and why the two cars violently collided head-on. Nor is it known which of the two proceeded in the direction of Bari and which in the direction Foggia. To define the contours of a tragedy will be the investigations of the agents of the Bitonto police station who have carried out findings useful for the investigative activity. The carabinieri of the command of Modugno who also managed the relatives of the victims who arrived at the scene of the massacre. A terrifying scene. «She is the only sister I had. She is the only one and now she is gone », the heartbreaking words of the brother of one of the very young victims who looked at the deformed skeletons of the cars with eyes swollen with tears. A day of celebration ends in drama with four lives lost on the asphalt.

