Home » Griner back on court after detention in Russia
Sports

Griner back on court after detention in Russia

by admin
Griner back on court after detention in Russia

Brittney Griner is in Russian prison for nine months before being exchanged for a notorious arms dealer. This sparks a debate in the United States.

Brittney Griner with her signature dreadlocks at the Japan 2021 Olympics.

On the Yulong / Imago

A foreigner planning a trip to Russia on February 17, 2022 should have felt nervous just by skimming the news. Shortly before, US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had expressed the suspicion that the unusual concentration of troops with tanks and artillery pieces on the northern and eastern borders with Ukraine could only mean one thing: the imminent invasion of Russian troops in the neighboring country.

See also  The Blazers sent the Rockets a 9-game losing streak: Lillard 71+6+6 maxed out the record and James led the stars to worship_Hit_Layup_NBA

You may also like

Spain: score 4 goals for Real, this hasn’t...

Freiburg shoots in the direction of the premier...

Antonio Tiberi, Bahrain Victorius wants the cyclist who...

Chinese Super League Comprehensive | Qingdao Manatee wins...

Pep Guardiola reveals his game idea for the...

USFL Inside The Drive: How Reggie Corbin willed...

Handball: In the tight title race, a three-way...

Godfathers and godmothers of the Can We Run...

Guo Yu goes to the Asian Championships: men’s...

Sports stars – a great opportunity for mass...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy