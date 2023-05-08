Home » Lazio, Rocca allocates ten of the 23 million to the Angeluccis. Healthcare, power games
Lazio, Rocca’s choice makes Angelucci even richer

The move of the president of the Region Lazio Francesco Rocca is bound to be discussed. The mole governorin fact, decided to allocate a large amount, ben 23 mln di eurosto decongest i emergency room, financing private individuals who can help in the management of flows. But almost half of that money – we read in Repubblica -, 10 mlnwill go to inflate the coffers of the companies of the Northern League deputy Antonio Angelucci. President Francesco Rocca, who before being elected was president of the Board of Directors of the San Raffaele Foundation and head of Confapi Sanità where he also sat Giampaolo Angeluccison of the Honorable Member, announced last Friday that he had given an “important premiere concrete answer” in hell who live i patients in hospitals.

Speaking of 350 beds purchased for a year by private individuals, – continues Repubblica – where to welcome those in the public facilities await hospitalization even for 46 ore compared to the 8 foreseen by the national guidelines, he specified that 22.8 million euros will make it possible to “snatch the infamous black jersey of the waiting time in our hospitals”. But he did not say that 10.2 million they will go to Angelucci, where as a member of the board of statutory auditors, much in St. Raphael as in the financial Tosinvest, the group’s safe, also its director of the regional management Alessandro works Ridolfi.

