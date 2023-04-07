Agnelli inheritance, Margherita and Marella’s will: the discussion on the competence of the Italian court begins

Today – April 6 – begins a new episode of the controversy between Margherita Agnelli eh children first bed John, Sheet e Guinevere Elkann on the question of the inheritance ofLawyer Gianni Agnelli and the agreements entered into in 2004 with Marella Caracciolo (mother of Margherita) also for the legacy of the latter.

As a result of that agreement – a transaction on the paternal inheritance – assets for the equivalent of approximately 1.2 billion were conferred on Margherita. But not only that, because the subject of the agreements was also the patrimony maternal. The twenty-year war in the family could, in fact, undergo a turning point if it were decided that Marella’s inheritance should be governed by our Civil Code and not – as has been the case up to now – by Swiss regulations. This circumstance would undermine the validity of the succession agreement signed between the two Agnellis in February 2004 in Swiss territory, with which Margherita renounced her mother’s inheritance forever, and Marella’s three wills drawn up in Switzerland and in favor only of her three grandchildren would also be equally invalid at that point.

If that request were accepted, Margherita and the other five brothers born from her second marriage to the Russian nobleman Serge de Pahlen could therefore also come into play in the redistribution of the assets.

Subscribe to the newsletter

