“Help me, they have me stabbed» the last moments of life of Bob Lee43 years old, guru of Silicon Valley killed Tuesday night in San Francisco, IN California, they were taken from one surveillance camera. In the frames now being examined by police the manager is seen trudging along a street in the densely populated neighborhood of Rincon Hill, near the Google office and Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. The manager, after being hit, sought help on the street, tried to flag down a car, just before collapsing to the ground and blacking out. It was rescued and brought in hospital, but there was nothing to do, he had already lost too much blood and his heart stopped beating. Still all to clarify the circumstances of the attack, the perpetrator has not yet been identified.

Who was Bob Lee

The killing, the 12th in San Francisco since the beginning of the year, has shaken the country. Bob Lee he was a well-known manager and entrepreneur: an expert in cryptocurrencieshad developed the App born first under the name of `Square Cash´ to then become an app capable of transferring money via mobile phone, at very low costs, generating profits for almost two billion dollars, Between US and UK. Two years ago Cash App had been made accessible to minors, between 13 and 17 years old, recording an extraordinary boom.

The memory of those who knew him

"Bob – said a friend of his, Josh Goldbard – was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was unique, he was a kid who kept dreaming and everything he imagined, no matter how crazy he was, he turned into reality ». The father of Bob Lee, Rickhe recalled it on Facebook: "I lost my best friend. He was ready to help everyone, without judging. He will be missed by all who knew him."