On January 30, according to news from Sina Technology, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun issued an internal letter today,Announced the first major event of Xiaomi Group in the first year-the establishment of two key group governance professional committees.

Lei Jun said that for Xiaomi, 2023 is a year to start a new development cycle, and it is also the time when a series of profound changes enter the deep water area. In 2020, Xiaomi will lay a foundation for long-term development in the next 5-10 years by continuously consolidating its foundation and building and strengthening system capabilities, and fully prepare for a new round of outbreaks in the next 2-3 years.

Lei Jun emphasized, “The establishment of the two special committees has brought group governance into a new era of specialization.It will help to significantly improve the quality and efficiency of decision-making, and at the same time take into account the rapid business response and long-term system construction. “

In addition, in these two committees, the combination of the company’s founding team members, external executives, and internal promotion of young senior cadres ensures the breadth of governance decisions and reflects the thickness of the group’s governance echelon.

According to the internal letter, the group operation management committee is composed of business-related group executives, heads of various business departments and heads of marketing system theaters.Overall management of business strategy, planning, budget, execution and daily business management.

There are currently 12 members, including Lei Jun and Lu Weibing, Zeng Xuezhong, President of the Mobile Phone Department, Zhang Feng, President of the Home Appliances Department, Chen Bo, General Manager of the Ecological Chain Department, Ma Ji, General Manager of the Internet Department, Zhu Dan, President of the New Business Department, Wang Xiaoyan, President of the International Xiang Zheng, Vice President of the International Department, Xie Ziyang, Vice President of the International Department, Lin Shiwei, CFO, Pan Jiutang, Chief of Staff, etc. Lei Jun personally served as the director of the group’s operation and management committee, Lu Weibing as the deputy director, Pan Jiutang as the secretary-general, and Sun Qian and Feng Honghua as the deputy secretary-generals.

The Human Resources Committee of the Group consists of 7 people including Lei Jun and Lu Weibing, Liu De, Director of the General Staff Department, Liu Wei, Director of the General Office, Jin Ling, Deputy Director of the General Staff Department, Wang Dong, General Manager of the Human Resources Department, and Zhu Lei, Political Committee of the China Region, to coordinate the management of human resources Strategies, formulation of major human resource policies, and approval of major organizational restructuring and appointment and dismissal of senior cadres. Lei Jun personally served as the director of the Group’s Human Resources Committee, Lu Weibing and Liu De served as deputy directors, Liu Wei served as secretary-general, and Jin Ling and Wang Dong served as deputy secretary-generals.