7 years of polishing! The box office of “Deep Sea” is not as good as expected. Director: There is pressure

“Deep Sea” is an animated film directed by Tian Xiaopeng.It tells the story of a little girl who strays into the dreamy deep-sea world, but encounters a unique journey because of this.

According to media reports,“Deep Sea” is the painstaking work of director Tian Xiaopeng for 7 years.The stunning brilliance and super-level gorgeous audio-visual experience in the trailer have been achieved on the screen. For this reason, the team has spent two years researching and developing the particle ink technology, and produced a gorgeous picture that looks like watercolor paint is blooming in water.

However, the box office of “Deep Sea” did not meet expectations. Director Tian Xiaopeng responded, saying that there will be anxiety and pressure. As a result, accept the result.

Tian Xiaopeng also pointed out,“Deep Sea” cannot simply use the box office to measure its results.Our adventure today, or the many technical attempts we have made, may not matter to the audience, they want to see the plot more, but I think it will be more helpful to the long-term development of Chinese animation in the future.

In this way, there will be many very good and talented directors, and they will use these things to express the stories they want to do in the future.On that day, they will no longer have to worry about technology. I think the path our predecessors have taken is valuable to me.