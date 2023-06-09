Leonardo: contract signed for C-27J to Azerbaijan Air Force

The commercial collaboration between Italy and Azerbaijan is consolidated, as they signed a contract for the supply of Leonardo’s C-27J Spartan as part of the visit of an Azerbaijani delegation to Italy in the presence of representatives of the defense ministers of the two countries.

Initially linked to the energy sectors, the collaboration between Italy and Azerbaijan also extends to defense industry products thanks to the valuable contribution offered by the working group of the Italian Ministry of Defence.

Leonardo’s C-27J purchase programme, a tactical transport aircraft that has gained many years of experience in the most challenging operational scenarios, was finalized in the context of a technical table between the Italian Ministry of Defense and the Azera counterpart.

The agreement is part of the broader modernization program of the Azeri Armed Forces which are increasingly looking at the products of Italian industry.