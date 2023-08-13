Home » Less money and less stress: the Gen Z mantra in the workplace
Less money and less stress: the Gen Z mantra in the workplace

Less money and less stress: the Gen Z mantra in the workplace

ROMA – The young English workers of the Generation Z – he reports Bloomberg – are increasingly looking for less stressful jobs let them give them one reasonable salary. In short, they do not aim for anything exaggerated. They are aware of priority of work-life balancecompared to an ambitious and workaholic culture, which previous generations shared to the extreme.

