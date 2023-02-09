According to the news on February 9, the zero-run C11 extended range version officially opened for pre-sale.The pre-sale range is 159,800 to 200,000 yuanand will be available in March.

I have to say that the starting price of 159,800 yuan is really ruthless, which is only half of the ideal L7.

The C11 range-extended version basically maintains the same design as the pure electric version, but due to the addition of the range extender, its front face has undergone some changes. More layered.

In terms of size, C11 is positioned as a medium-sized SUV, itsThe aspect ratio is 4780/1905/1675mm, and the wheelbase is 2930mmdue to the change in shape, it is 30mm longer than the pure electric version, and the others remain unchanged.

The tail shape is full and majestic, equipped with through-type taillights, which widens the visual effect of the tail while increasing the sense of technology. The tail is still the word C11, and there is no special treatment. The addition of hidden exhaust enhances its sense of fashion.

For the interior, the range-extended model continues the design of the pure electric version.The instrument panel, central control screen, and passenger entertainment screen on the instrument panel form the effect of a triple screento heighten the technological atmosphere, the cockpit chip is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155, and four-door 1600W stepless color-changing light-transmitting ambient lights, steering wheel heating, front seat massage, rear multi-function control screen, and Xiaoling interactive image and other functions have been added.

In addition, the enhanced version of Leaprun C11 is equipped with the industry’s first face recognition system, which can realize the self-adaptation of 28 functions such as air conditioner, rearview mirror, ambient light, music, seat, and driving mode.

In terms of power, the C11 extended-range version is equipped with a 1.2T three-cylinder engine (range extender) + a range-extended hybrid system consisting of a driving motor. The vehicle is driven by a rear-mounted single motor.Maximum power 200kW, peak torque 360Nmconsistent with the pure electric version.

It is matched with a ternary lithium battery,The capacity is divided into two specifications of 31.1 degrees and 43.74 degrees, and the CLTC pure electric battery life is 180km and 285kmsupports fast charging, and will compete with BYD Song PLUS DM-i after its launch. With longer cruising range and more cost-effective performance, the extended range version of C11 may attract the attention of some consumers.