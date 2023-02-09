Home Business Less than half the price of the ideal L7, the zero-run C11 extended range version is on sale: starting from 159,800
Business

Less than half the price of the ideal L7, the zero-run C11 extended range version is on sale: starting from 159,800

by admin
Less than half the price of the ideal L7, the zero-run C11 extended range version is on sale: starting from 159,800

According to the news on February 9, the zero-run C11 extended range version officially opened for pre-sale.The pre-sale range is 159,800 to 200,000 yuanand will be available in March.

I have to say that the starting price of 159,800 yuan is really ruthless, which is only half of the ideal L7.

The C11 range-extended version basically maintains the same design as the pure electric version, but due to the addition of the range extender, its front face has undergone some changes. More layered.

In terms of size, C11 is positioned as a medium-sized SUV, itsThe aspect ratio is 4780/1905/1675mm, and the wheelbase is 2930mmdue to the change in shape, it is 30mm longer than the pure electric version, and the others remain unchanged.

Less than half the price of the ideal L7, the zero-run C11 extended range version is on sale: starting from 159,800

Less than half the price of the ideal L7, the zero-run C11 extended range version is on sale: starting from 159,800

The tail shape is full and majestic, equipped with through-type taillights, which widens the visual effect of the tail while increasing the sense of technology. The tail is still the word C11, and there is no special treatment. The addition of hidden exhaust enhances its sense of fashion.

For the interior, the range-extended model continues the design of the pure electric version.The instrument panel, central control screen, and passenger entertainment screen on the instrument panel form the effect of a triple screento heighten the technological atmosphere, the cockpit chip is Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155, and four-door 1600W stepless color-changing light-transmitting ambient lights, steering wheel heating, front seat massage, rear multi-function control screen, and Xiaoling interactive image and other functions have been added.

Less than half the price of the ideal L7, the zero-run C11 extended range version is on sale: starting from 159,800

Less than half the price of the ideal L7, the zero-run C11 extended range version is on sale: starting from 159,800

In addition, the enhanced version of Leaprun C11 is equipped with the industry’s first face recognition system, which can realize the self-adaptation of 28 functions such as air conditioner, rearview mirror, ambient light, music, seat, and driving mode.

See also  The core technician Liang Jun resigned, and the market value of the Cambrian evaporated by 6 billion – Hardware – cnBeta.COM

In terms of power, the C11 extended-range version is equipped with a 1.2T three-cylinder engine (range extender) + a range-extended hybrid system consisting of a driving motor. The vehicle is driven by a rear-mounted single motor.Maximum power 200kW, peak torque 360Nmconsistent with the pure electric version.

Less than half the price of the ideal L7, the zero-run C11 extended range version is on sale: starting from 159,800

Less than half the price of the ideal L7, the zero-run C11 extended range version is on sale: starting from 159,800

It is matched with a ternary lithium battery,The capacity is divided into two specifications of 31.1 degrees and 43.74 degrees, and the CLTC pure electric battery life is 180km and 285kmsupports fast charging, and will compete with BYD Song PLUS DM-i after its launch. With longer cruising range and more cost-effective performance, the extended range version of C11 may attract the attention of some consumers.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Luomu

You may also like

Artificial intelligence, 22% growth in 2022: 700 million...

Crédit Agricole, accounts: the latest news

Enel, flywheel and revenues and debt is reduced

Bonelli: “Reshuffle? The whole Meloni government is inadequate”

Green houses directive, green light from the European...

Weapons in schools, in 8 Regions it is...

Piquadro: grows by 16% in 9 months and...

Enel, 2022 revenues jump by 64% to over...

The land register of table grapes was born,...

The man invested 1 million yuan and lost...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy