Let’s talk about the new picture of green investment. The 5th China Asset Management Industry ESG Investment Summit Forum was held in Beijing – Finance – China Engineering Network

The 5th China Asset Management Industry ESG Investment Summit Forum was held in Beijing on December 20, focusing on the theme of “Greenery Comes from the Same Origin, Harmony and Symbiosis”. The forum brought together experts from government, regulation, industry, and academia to discuss global macroeconomics, international sustainable development standards, climate change, and carbon market development.

At the forum, the “2023 Research Report on ESG Investment Development in China’s Asset Management Industry” was released. Co-written by China Asset Management and the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen), the report provides an in-depth analysis of global ESG investment development, sustainable information disclosure, empirical research on ESG issues and ratings, and ESG questionnaires for the asset management industry. This marks the fourth year of cooperation between the two parties on the depth of ESG investment in the asset management industry.

The report indicates that ESG public funds and bank ESG financial products in the Chinese market have performed outstandingly, and domestic and foreign ESG information disclosure policies have gradually matured. It also highlights the close relationship between ESG performance and corporate financial performance among domestic listed companies, emphasizing the important impact of ESG performance on corporate operations and investment value.

Furthermore, the forum showcased China Asset Management’s “2022 ESG Investment Report”, which serves as an ESG investment execution report publicly disclosed by the domestic asset management industry and certified by an authoritative third party. The report demonstrates China Asset Management’s advanced practices in ESG management and its commitment to serving the green development of the real economy with ESG investment concepts.

The successful holding of the forum provided a valuable learning and exchange platform for domestic ESG stakeholders, focusing new ideas on domestic ESG investment and green development. China Asset Management has expressed its commitment to continue leveraging its professional capabilities in the field of ESG investment, actively exploring the coordination and unification of economic, social, and environmental benefits, and serving the country’s sustainable development strategies.