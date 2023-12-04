Libya: a business forum in Rome on 6 December

“Libya and Italy, growing together”. This is the title of an event that will be organized in Rome on 6 December by the Italian-Libyan Chamber of Commerce with Unioncamere, and in collaboration with Confindustria Assafrica e Mediterraneo, Joint Italian Arab Chamber of Commerce (Jiacc) and Promos Italia.

“Libya – we read in a note – has once again represented a great opportunity for our production system and to play a central role in Italy’s foreign policy. Despite all the known difficulties, the country has a rich context, with an immature but lively entrepreneurial system made up – like the Italian one – mainly of SMEs, with a strong predilection for Made in Italy”.

The meeting – at the Nh Veneto hotel starting from 9.30 am – will take place in the presence of representatives of Italian and Libyan institutions and around one hundred Libyan entrepreneurs, in order to launch a new phase of valorisation and increase in commercial exchanges and further development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

After the plenary session scheduled for the morning, sectoral tables will be organized in the afternoon between Libyan and Italian entrepreneurs in order to facilitate networking between companies. Among the focus sectors: Construction / Infrastructure / Construction / Engineering and Architecture / Logistics; Pharmaceutical / Healthcare / Cosmetics; Agriculture / Agri-food / Food; Oil & Gas; Digital and ICT; Manufacturing industry. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

