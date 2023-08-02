Lidl manager went from group to startup and back – his learnings

Marketer Dennis Falk’s career goes from the food company to the back influencer startup and back to the consumer goods company. Lexu.de

Dennis Falk had what is called a “promising career”: From project manager for an international project at Lidl Digital, he became responsible for digital marketing at Lidl Germany. Here he led a growing team with measurable success. “It was clear that this wasn’t the end,” he says, meaning that he could certainly have climbed the corporate career ladder step by step. If he hadn’t made the decision two years ago to leave this ladder behind and switch to a startup.

Sallys Shop GmbH is the company behind the YouTube channel “Sallys Welt”, on which the influencer Saliha “Sally” Özcan has been cooking and baking for ten years. He has two million followers and Sally has built a small, pink shopping empire around the recipe videos, selling cooking and baking utensils, crockery, baking ingredients, food processors, but also carpets and cushions and children’s fashion. Denni’s task was to bring Sally’s brands more into the stationary trade, i.e. the offline world. And the redesign of digital commerce. And to increase the growing reach in all dimensions. He could still do that, after 584 million views on YouTube, there will eventually be 600 million. But Falk decided to switch back to a company. He currently works as Head of Social Media International at Deichmann.

To a startup and back: Here, Marketingmann describes his findings as to who working in a startup is the best fit and who fits in perfectly with the corporate structures.

Lessons from startup life