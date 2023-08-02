Home » News Udinese – Deulofeu no stop / The Spaniard forces to return
World

News Udinese – Deulofeu no stop / The Spaniard forces to return

by admin
News Udinese – Deulofeu no stop / The Spaniard forces to return

The footballer who wears the number ten shirt of the Juventus club can’t wait to be able to get back on the playing field. The latest details

The Spanish Gerard Deulofeu wants to return to the field game as soon as possible. The former Everton striker has been at work for several months to be able to find a team that will allow Andrea Sottil to return full-time to the hierarchy. We know and know very well his qualities on the pitch beyond this, everyone is aware of his abilities in the scoring phase, now with the black and whites all that remains is to put it at the center of the project in order to return to reap the benefits of its performance. The Spaniard is giving everything on the pitch and in the gym to recover better and show off. His journey is documented by Instagram stories and above all by continuous training even on rest days for the rest of the team. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the incoming and outgoing market. Chosen the replacement of Lazar Samardzic <<

August 2 – 08:46

© breaking latest news

See also  [Pandemic Update 06.26]Large-scale nucleic acid testing started for the sudden outbreak in Lanzhou | CCP virus | CCP virus epidemic tracking | Global number of infections

You may also like

Fitch snatches triple A from the US: Yellen’s...

Dragan Marinković maca war in Sarajevo | Entertainment

Zhanna Samsonova, the influencer died: “She only ate...

In Japan, a man spent 15,000 dollars to...

Mother Grieves Death of Daughter in Cuba Due...

China, Typhoon Doksuri kills at least 20 people....

Iran has ordered the closure of many businesses...

Madonna’s daughter copies her style | Magazine

Accident in Viale Umbria in Milan, Karl Nasr...

Cargo Ship Fire in the Wadden Sea Extinguished,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy