by admin
Hradec will play at home on Saturday. The building authority issues approval

The last obstacle is being removed, the football club from Hradec Králové will be able to play its first match in the new arena on Saturday and will welcome České Budějovice in the third league round. The building authority is currently issuing approval for a large part of the new multifunctional football stadium in Hradec Králové, as Deputy Mayor for Investments Lukáš Řádek told ČTK (TOP 09). The opening of the stadium, the completion of which was delayed compared to the plans, is made possible by an agreement between the city and the building contractor to take over and use a larger part of the building.

