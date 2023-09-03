Lifelong learning – jungle of offers for further education – News

Contents

The pressure is high to remain attractive in the labor market. However, there are many things to consider when choosing a course.

Companies expect lifelong learning from their employees. This creates favorable conditions for the further training industry. The range is correspondingly wide. Anyone looking for further training today will find a huge selection. There are around 3,000 providers in Switzerland.

Diplom-Inflation

The HR consultant and head of the Center for HR Management and Leadership at the Zurich School of Economics, Matthias Mölleney, is convinced that for a while it was all about collecting diplomas for many people. “But today you take a closer look. At which institution was the diploma obtained, does it have a good reputation? What content was specifically conveyed? Who are the teachers?” Accordingly, applicants should no longer just write down the title of the further training, but also record the most important modules and contents.

Despite the shortage of skilled workers, it is important to continue your education regularly. Even if the recruiter rarely sees it: someone who has been in the profession for 20 years and has never undergone further training is less attractive.

In order to find the right further education from the huge offer, Matthias Mölleney advises asking yourself: What can I do? What skills do I want to have? If you are aiming for a specific position, it is worth speaking to the HR department at larger companies.

The industry is only slowly recovering from Corona

The industry association examines the mood on the training market every year. “Corona was a hard blow and one had hoped for a faster recovery,” says Saambavi Poopalapillai, author of the study.

One in five of the courses offered by the providers surveyed could not be carried out, which also indicates that the recovery is only slow. Nevertheless, half of the providers assess the development of demand as positive and are confident about the future.

Not interested in online courses

Especially during the Corona period, the purely online courses were usually the only ones that were carried out as planned. As a result, they were popular. However, there is stiff competition when it comes to online courses. Well-known American and British universities with big names also offer further training, which usually costs a fraction.

The competition has also been recognized in the industry, but it is relieved to see that purely online courses are less in demand. During the pandemic, almost a third of the providers saw their focus in purely online formats, this year it is not even one in five. Many no longer want to sit at home in front of the screen, but also want to be able to exchange ideas and network.

