Light Years Beyond Co-Founder Wang Huiwen Was Temporarily Hospitalized Due to Health Issues_Dongfang Fortune Net

Light Years Beyond Co-Founder Wang Huiwen Was Temporarily Hospitalized Due to Health Issues

Light Years Beyond Co-Founder Wang Huiwen Was Temporarily Hospitalized Due to Health Issues

On June 25th, according to 36 Krypton reports, insiders from Light Year Beyond said that Wang Huiwen, the co-founder of Light Year Beyond, recently encountered personal health problems and has left work for medical treatment after diagnosis.

The above-mentioned person further revealed that Wang Huiwen had some health problems in mid-May and suspected symptoms of depression. Wang Huiwen’s temporary departure may have a certain impact on the company’s overall operations.

According to various verifications by Jiemian News reporters, Wang Huiwen was indeed hospitalized for health problems, and the incident happened suddenly.

At the same time, Lai Binqiang, a former Meituan executive, posted on Moments, saying, “I am accompanying Lao Wang in the hospital. There are professional doctors and nurses here. Please rest assured. In the next period of time, you will need to rest and recover according to the doctor’s advice.”

At the beginning of the month, Qubit learned from the capital market that Wang Huiwen’s AI start-up company, Light Years Away, has recently completed a new round of financing of 230 million US dollars, with a pre-investment valuation of 1 billion US dollars. beast. This round of financing was led by Source Code Capital, with a bet of US$80 million. In addition, Tencent, Wuyuan Capital and Kuaishou founder Su Hua all participated.

Afterwards, Source Code Capital and related parties from Light Years Beyond claimed that the news was not true.

