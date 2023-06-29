Liu Jizhen, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering: Under the background of the new power system, digital and intelligent technology will gradually cover the whole link of source, network, load and storage_Oriental Fortune Network

At the 2023 International Digital Energy Exhibition, Liu Jizhen, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and director of the National Key Laboratory of New Energy Power Systems, said that under the background of the new power system, digital and intelligent technologies will gradually cover the entire link of source, network, load, and storage. Among them, the power supply side uses digital and intelligent technology to accelerate the clean and low-carbon transformation of power generation; the power grid side relies on various technologies such as power grid equipment and facilities, operation control, and digital technology innovation and upgrades such as “cloud big things move smart chain side” to build smart grid operation system; on the demand side, digital and intelligent energy use is used to speed up energy conservation and efficiency improvement in energy consumption.

Liu Jizhen, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering: Under the background of the new power system, digital and intelligent technology will gradually cover the whole link of source, network, load and storage

