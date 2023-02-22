The agreement between Plenitude and BMW

Plenitude, through its subsidiary Be Charge, and BMW Italia have signed an agreement to develop new offers for electric charging designed to further encourage zero-emission journeys on the road. For the entire duration of the partnership, Plenitude and BMW Italia offer BMW or Mini customers who own an electric car, via the Be Charge App, a dedicated consumption rate on the entire national Plenitude + Be Charge charging network and a further promotion on co-branded charging points. The two Companies will collaborate in identifying areas in which to install new Plenitude + Be Charge charging hubswith the aim of offering BMW and Mini e-drivers an increasingly widespread network, capable of providing an effective response to the need for convenient and easy recharging which is a key factor in choosing zero-emission mobility.

“The development of electric mobility is an important part of our strategy to support the energy transition. We are therefore pleased to make our technologically advanced and ever-expanding network of electric charging infrastructure available to BMW and Mini. which currently has over 14,000 charging points and which will be expanded both in Italy and in Europe to around 30,000 points by 2025” declared Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude.

Electric mobility

“The project bears witness to our desire to promote the culture of electric mobility not only with an extraordinary range of products (15 models already in production since the end of 2022) but also through the contribution to the issue of charging infrastructure and connected services which remains crucial, especially in our country. It is a sign of attention and support to our customers who are making a clear choice of zero-emission mobility” adds Massimiliano Di Silvestre, President and CEO of BMW Italia.

Plenitude (Eni) is a Benefit Company present on the market with a unique business model which integrates production from renewables, energy sales, energy services and a large network of charging points for electric vehicles. In the electric mobility sector, through its subsidiary Be Charge, it has a network of over 14,000 charging points which will be expanded both in Italy and in Europe with approximately 30,000 charging points expected by 2025. Furthermore, thanks to interoperability agreements, on The Be Charge app allows you to use more than 116,000 charging points. (Italpress)