OPPO officially announced today that the annual flagship Find X6 series will beMarch 21st 14 pointsofficially released.

Subsequently, Liu Zuohu, chief product officer of OPPO, released the proofs of the new phone in a dark light environment for comparison with friends.

In these 6 photos, it can be clearly seen that the third one is different,Even in low-light scenes, the facial skin color of the characters, the texture of the clothes, and the pattern details of the background wall are clearly presented.

OPPO Find X6 series samples

At the same time, small highlights such as cup walls, necklaces, earrings, and eyelights of characters are also preserved, and the light and shade processing is very delicate. It can be seen that the imaging capabilities of the Find X6 series have made a huge leap.

According to reports,OPPO Find X6 series focuses on low-light telephotoImproving the image quality performance of telephoto in low-light environments is likely to lead the development of the mobile phone imaging industry again.

It is worth mentioning that this time OPPO Find X6 series adopts the same telephoto lens, the sensor is Sony IMX890, 50 million high pixels, 1/1.56 inch super large photosensitive area, which is a good hardware for the mobile phone’s camera performance. foundation.

In addition, the OPPO Find X6 series is also equipped with Mariana MariSilicon X. Its unique computing unit and memory architecture make it possible to integrate real-time AI noise reduction and HDR for the original image information, creating clear details, natural colors, Excellent night scene shooting effect.

Liu Zuohu said that the improvement of Find X6 series imaging capabilities is unprecedented, and mobile imaging is about to enter a new era.