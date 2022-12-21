Home World It turns out that this magical picture of Messi came from a Chinese photographer: he was noticed by the deity and won an award–fast technology–technology changes the future
After Argentina won the championship, various photos and videos of Messi holding the Hercules Cup were circulated on the Internet. It can be seen that he really loves this trophy.

The Hercules Cup is also one of the most coveted trophies for every football player, and Messi has been fighting for it many years ago.

I believe everyone has seen this “divine picture”. This is a photo of Messi gazing at the Hercules Cup at close range on the field in 2014. The background characters and Messi’s focus are very artistic.

It is worth noting that this photo is from a Chinese photographer, Bao Tailiang, who won the first prize in the sports single of the World Press Photo Contest (Hersey) a few months later with this photo.

It has been eight years, but Messi has known this divine picture for a long time. This picture has always inspired him to realize his dream, and it has become a reality.

Interestingly, the photographer was also a colleague of Wang Hua, the head of Xiaomi’s PR at the time.

Wang Hua introduced that this photo was evaluated internally by the newspaper at the time: This photo let us see Messi’s sadness, because he is only one step away from the Hercules Cup!

