He is one of the most important investors in the world, if not the most important, whose moves are always watched with particular attention by the markets. Let’s talk about Warren Buffett, the number one at Berkshire Hathaway, the US conglomerate that has many shares in its portfolio. Stocks that defy time, like this one, that the Oracle of Omaha holds in its portfolio for more than 34 years.

And while this year’s bear market has hit tech stocks, long-term leaders like Microsoft and Monolithic Power Systems are holding their own. in an ideal list of Warren Buffett’s favorite stocks. Attention, here we are not talking about the stocks on which Buffett bets, but rather a hypothetical list based on the strategy adopted by Berkshire Hathaway, drawn up by Investor’s Business Daily.

Buffett’s list was created in particular by adopting the methodology MarketSmith

Il manufacturer of building materials Atkore tops the list with an impressive 90% earnings growth rate.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ranks second with a sustainable earnings growth rate of 57%.

Even the financial advisory firm Evercore, solar energy company Daqo New Energy and steel stock Nucor recorded sustainable growth rates of over 50%.

And the leader in public safety technology Axon Enterprise he secured his place despite falling under pressure from market indices.

Looking at Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio, Buffett and his team continue to hold significant stakes in Apple, Occidental Petroleum, Bank of America e Chevron.

In the third quarter of 2022, Buffett opened a large holding in Taiwan Semiconductorthe world‘s largest contract chipmaker and a major chip supplier to Apple.