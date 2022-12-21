According to Korean media EDAILY (이데일리) today (19th), “PENTAGON HUI signed up as a contestant to participate in the filming of Mnet’s “BOYZ PLANET”.”

In this regard, Cube Entertainment responded cautiously: “It is difficult to confirm whether HUI will appear.”

“BOYZ PLANET” is an audition program for the selection of boy groups. It is the male version of the limited girl group Kep1er “Girls PLANET 999” that was born last year. It is reported that a total of thousands of people signed up, and after three reviews, it was confirmed that there were 98 participants. They will be filmed this month and are expected to be broadcast in February 2023.



HUI, who was born in 1993, made his debut as a member of PENTAGON in 2016. He also wrote many hit songs such as “PRODUCE 101” group song “NEVER”, Wanna One’s debut song “Energetic”, and PENTAGON’s “Shine”. ” title. He served as a social service last year and resumed his activities after being discharged from the army last month.



Previously, Cui Youzhen, who belonged to the same agency, chose to appear in “Girls Planet 999” as a member of CLC, and was finally selected as a member of Kep1er, starting a new start, while CLC was disbanded in May this year. Whether HUI will appear in the show is also attracting attention.



[email protected] / Without the written consent of this site, please do not plagiarize, reprint, rewrite or quote the content of this site.In case of violation, this site will be held accountable