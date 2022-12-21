Home Entertainment PENTAGON’s captain HUI is revealed to be participating in the men’s team audition “BOYZ PLANET”! Cube Entertainment responded~
Entertainment

PENTAGON’s captain HUI is revealed to be participating in the men’s team audition “BOYZ PLANET”! Cube Entertainment responded~

by admin
PENTAGON’s captain HUI is revealed to be participating in the men’s team audition “BOYZ PLANET”! Cube Entertainment responded~

(Cover image source: Mnet “BOYZ PLANET”, [email protected]_PTG)

According to Korean media EDAILY (이데일리) today (19th), “PENTAGON HUI signed up as a contestant to participate in the filming of Mnet’s “BOYZ PLANET”.”

In this regard, Cube Entertainment responded cautiously: “It is difficult to confirm whether HUI will appear.”

“BOYZ PLANET” is an audition program for the selection of boy groups. It is the male version of the limited girl group Kep1er “Girls PLANET 999” that was born last year. It is reported that a total of thousands of people signed up, and after three reviews, it was confirmed that there were 98 participants. They will be filmed this month and are expected to be broadcast in February 2023.
(Source: Mnet “BOYZ PLANET”)

HUI, who was born in 1993, made his debut as a member of PENTAGON in 2016. He also wrote many hit songs such as “PRODUCE 101” group song “NEVER”, Wanna One’s debut song “Energetic”, and PENTAGON’s “Shine”. ” title. He served as a social service last year and resumed his activities after being discharged from the army last month.
(Source:CUBE Entertainment)(Source: [email protected]_PTG)

Previously, Cui Youzhen, who belonged to the same agency, chose to appear in “Girls Planet 999” as a member of CLC, and was finally selected as a member of Kep1er, starting a new start, while CLC was disbanded in May this year. Whether HUI will appear in the show is also attracting attention.
(Source: SWING Entertainment)

[email protected] / Without the written consent of this site, please do not plagiarize, reprint, rewrite or quote the content of this site.In case of violation, this site will be held accountable

See also  The TV series "The Bottom Line" is about to start broadcasting, and the image of judges in the new era will be on the screen-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

BTS won the “Brightest Singer of the Year”...

“Mr. Moose” counts down to commemorative singles to...

“Favorite Golden Songs List” Music Festival enthusiastically staged...

An increasingly global future for La Martina, from...

Maya Ruiz-Picasso, daughter and heiress of the famous...

Mr. Mi’s “WE Our Ten Years” kicked off...

The second season of “Annual Comedy Contest” ends...

Tom Cruise’s Most Dangerous Stunt in Film History...

“Mission Impossible 7” Tom Cruise performed the craziest...

Hu Ge’s new variety show “All the way...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy