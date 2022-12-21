Original title: Attack becomes a setter? The deep-footed goalkeeper sent a huge low-level mistake and assisted the Taishan striker (GIF)

According to news on December 19, Beijing time, the 29th round of the 2022 Super League season will start a make-up match. Shandong Taishan ushered in the challenge of the Shenzhen team. In the first half, Fellaini scored twice, Moises scored, in the second half, Cressan scored four goals, and Chen Pu made a contribution. In the end, Shandong Taishan beat Shenzhen 8-0, tying the three towns of Wuhan in points. This 8-0 game also tied the first round of the 2018 Super League season, Shanghai SIPG 8-0 Dalian Yifang’s record for the largest difference in the Super League.

This game was forced to be postponed due to the previous epidemic in the Taishan team. Due to the gap in strength between the two teams, the result of the game may not be difficult to guess. The Shenzhen team is also currently troubled by the epidemic in the team. There are very few players who can participate. As a last resort, they can only recruit 12 U21 players to participate. This also makes the team even more unable to compete with the Taishan team. The young players who encountered the defending champions in the top league also made relatively low-level mistakes.

In the 70th minute of the game, in the 70th minute, the Taishan team made a pass from the side, and Sun Ke made a mistake in making a clearance. However, goalkeeper Ji Jiabao made a low-level error in picking up the high ball without any interference, and instead hit the ball behind him. , Formed an own goal assist, allowing Taishan striker Chen Pu to easily hit an empty goal.

